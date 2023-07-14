Sri Lanka and Pakistan begin their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with a two-match Test series against each other. The Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka 2023 will comprises of just two Test matches. The first Test takes place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle from July 16 to July 20. The second PAK vs SL Test will be held at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo from July 24 to 28. Meanwhile, continue reading for PAK vs SL TV channel telecast and live streaming online details in India. SL vs PAK 2023: Sri Lanka Announce 16-member Squad for Two-match Test Series Against Pakistan.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka missed a place in the finals of WTC 2021-23 finishing seventh and fifth on the points table. The Asian sides will be hoping to make it to the summit clash and thus will be keen to begin on a winning note. Over the years, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have seen some close and fascinating Test matches. And this series promises to live upto the hype.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2023?

Sony Pictures Sports Network India have acquired the television rights of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2023 on its channels. Just like the previous tour, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of PAK vs SL Test matches on its channels. The PAK vs SL Test matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD. PAK vs SL 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Returns As Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad for Test Series Against Sri Lanka.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2023 Online?

SonyLiv, the digital platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming the PAK vs SL 2023 Test series online. The live streaming of PAK vs SL will be available on SonyLiv's mobile application or website for users with subscription fees. Jio users can watch free live streaming of PAK vs SL Test matches on the JioTV app. FanCode will provide PAK vs SL Test live streaming as well but users will have to buy a pass.

