The ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 is set to start from January 24, 2024 in South Africa. The tournament will be hosted this time with a new format. Sri Lanka was the original hosts of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 but the suspension of SLC shifted the competition to new venue South Africa. India are the defending champions of the competition. Amidst this, Disney+ Hotstar has announced they will provide the live streaming of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 matches for free on mobile. ICC Reveals New Format for Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.

Disney+ Hotstar To Provide Free Live Streaming of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 for Mobile Users

The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 is turning South Africa into a cricket carnival! Are you in?#u19worldcup #indiaunder19 #TeamIndia #Cricket pic.twitter.com/SwNJ45Np8K — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 15, 2024

