Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 India Squad: Indian Team Players Who Will Feature in the Second Edition of the Tournament

Shailendra Singh will lead team India in their maiden appearance at the Over 50s Cricket World Cup. (Photo Credits: @ShailendraS7/Twitter)

The second edition of Over 50s Cricket World Cup is set to take place in South Africa between March 11 to 24, 2020. In this edition of Over 50s Cricket World Cup, a total of 12 teams will take part. In the inaugural edition, in 2018, only eight teams featured in the tournament. Indian Over 50s team is among the four teams making their debut in the competition. Apart from India, Namibia, West Indies and Zimbabwe are other teams making their debut. Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download Full Fixtures, Match Timetable, Teams and Venue Details.

Shailendra Singh, who is a film produced by profession, will lead the Team India in their maiden appearance at the Over 50s Cricket World Cup. Iqbal Khan has been named as team’s vice-captain.

The Indian squad for Over 50 Cricket World Cup 2020 comprises of 16 players. Indian team have been placed in Division B alongside rivals Pakistan, Namibia, England, Wales and hosts South Africa. Over 50s World Cup: India to Participate in the Cricket Tournament to Be Conducted in South Africa in March 2020.

India will open its campaign against England on the opening day of the tournament on March 11. On March 13, India will pace traditional-rivals Pakistan and then hosts South Africa on March 15. India will face Namibia and Wales on March 16 and 18 respectively.

Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 India Squad: Shailendra Singh (c), Iqbal Khan, Mayank Khandwala, Parak Ananta, Tushar Jhaveri, Ashwani Arora, Preetinder Singh, Aadil Chagla, PG Sunder, Pradip Patel, Verinder Bhoombla, Thomas George, Sanjay Beri, Deepak Chadha, Dilip Chavan and Srikanth Satya.