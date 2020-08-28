Ever since the news of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona has gone viral on social media, the teams from all over the world have been inviting the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. The latest to join the bandwagon was Pakistan Super League who offered him a place to play in the domestic league in Pakistan. However, the official account of the league did not keep the tweet for a long time and deleted it later. A few netizens had captured the snapshot and picture is going viral on social media. Prior to this, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings were the ones who had bid for Barcelona captain. Lionel Messi to Join Manchester City From Barcelona? Sergio Aguero’s Instagram Activity Suggests Transfer Deal Confirmed!

Lionel Messi had been with the club since the age of 13. But only recently the started having problems with the team. Since the start of the year, Barcelona captain was quite upset with management and had even slammed Eric Abidal for blaming the player for the ouster of their former coach Ernesto Valverde. Messi had lashed out at the management and said that he should take names of the players who had been unhappy with the former coach. For now, check out the picture of the deleted tweet:

Next, he went on to say that Barcelona could not win the Champions League 2019-20. Recently, Messi had slammed the management of the team as it was reported that the players were unhappy with the salary cut. For now, it was said that Lionel Messi would join Manchester City or Chelsea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).