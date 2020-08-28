Lionel Messi could be on his way to Manchester City. Messi, 33, has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad after he revealed his intention to the Barcelona club hierarchy to leave the club this summer. The Argentine stunned the footballing universe with a burofax to the Barcelona board informing them of his intention to leave the club. City are the overwhelming favourites to sign him if he does indeed leave the Blaugrana club. Barcelona though have insisted that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is not for sale. Messi has a year left in his current Barcelona contract and could still leave for free next June. Lionel Messi Transfer Latest News Live Updates.

But recent reports suggest that Man City are ready to sign him this summer and have already prepared a plan to complete the signing of the Argentinian. Messi has a €700 million buy-out clause in his current contract, which he signed in 2017 and Barcelona have stated that clubs willing to sign the Argentine must pay the near-impossible release clause. The Blaugrana club have also refused to sell Messi for any price. President Josep Maria Bartomeu has also offered his resignation if Messi agrees to remain at the club. Lionel Messi to Leave Barcelona: Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu Ready to Resign if Argentinian Agrees to Stay at Camp Nou.

According to a report, Man City have offered Barcelona a transfer fee of 150 million Pounds and three players to complete the signing. Striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Bernardo Silva and defender Eric Garcia are the players reportedly offered to the Catalan club in addition to £150m in cash for the exchange of Messi. The move from City has already excited fans and now Sergio Aguero has only added to the hype with his recent activity.

Aguero put out a big hit that suggests that City are actually close to completing a deal for the Argentinian. The former Atletico Madrid striker has removed the numerical digit “10” from his Instagram handle name. Aguero’s Instagram handle was initially '@KunAguero10' but the 32-year-old has now dropped the “10” from his name and changed it to '@KunAguero’.

Sergio Aguero Changes Instagram Handle Name

Sergio Aguero just changed his Instagram username from “kunaguero10” to “kunaguero”. Omg I can’t believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/sLwXyGVMyH — Taha (@JesusRoIe) August 26, 2020

Lionel Messi to Manchester City Confirmed

Aguero removes "10" from his instagram username! It's happening. pic.twitter.com/AAf9pzeEEs — infosfcb (@infosfcb) August 26, 2020

This Could Only Mean One Thing Now

Kun Aguero changing his Instagram username from kunaguero10 to kunaguero. Hmmm! what could that mean? — Elvís (@Sir3lvis) August 26, 2020

It's Really Happening...

SERGIO AGUERO REMOVED 10 FROM HIS INSTAGRAM USERNAME, LAWD ITS REALLY HAPPENING — Abu-Zar🦇 (@abuzarthebot) August 26, 2020

The King is Coming

Happening now, Aguero removes "10" from his Instagram page...the king is coming😁#messi — X-Boxer🥊 (@daibu_abubakar) August 26, 2020

Aguero, who inherited the No 10 jersey at City from Edin Dzeko in 2015, has dropped the number ‘10’ from his Instagram name which fans suggest could be an indication to Messi wearing the No 10 jersey next season. Messi inherited the ‘No 10’ jersey from Ronaldinho at Barcelona and has since worn it with distinction for both club and country.

Meanwhile, TyC Sports and RAC1 have also reported that Messi’s father and agent Jorge had arrived in Manchester to hold talks for a potential move. Messi is reportedly keen to reunite with former coach Pep Guardiola at City and once again win the Champions League trophy, which he last won in 2015. He experienced a difficult campaign this season with Barcelona, which saw the club lose the La Liga title rivals Real Madrid and also get thrashed out the Champions League knockouts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).