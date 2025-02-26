In the penultimate match of Group A in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defending champions Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their final match of the competition, respectively. Both teams have been knocked out of the CT 2025 tournament, having lost both their respective matches thus far. The PAK vs BAN CT 2025 match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Interestingly, this will also be the first-ever PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy match, despite having faced each other several times since 1986. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Reports of ‘Terror Attack, Kidnapping Plot’ in Pakistan Overshadow Mega Tournament.

Hosts Pakistan have already been knocked out of the tournament, with defeats against New Zealand and India, and will now look to play for pride, when they play their final home match. It will be interesting, if Pakistan field a new-look XI or continue to play a tried-and-tested eleven. On the flip side, Bangladesh despite losing their matches, have showcased fight and character, which place them above Pakistan, who have often than not just raised a white flag.

The PAK vs BAN CT match is facing a rain threat, with Rawalpindi constantly facing showers for the past few days, which also saw the AUS vs SA CT match get washed off.

PAK vs BAN Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

A rivalry that has gained fame recently, Pakistan and Bangladesh have clashed 39 times in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with the former winning as many as 34 matches, while the latter has just five victories.

PAK vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Jaker Ali Abrar Ahmed Taskin Ahmed Khushdil Shah Towhid Hridoy Babar Azam

PAK vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

Babar Azam will remain the key for Pakistan if they want a solid score in their last match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Taskin Ahmed looked in prime form in his last outing and will look to capitalise on Azam's poor patch of late. Jaker Ali has been Bangladesh's crisis man and has been their most sort-after batter. Abrar Ahmed, on the other hand, is coming off a great game against India and will hope to make his momentum count.

PAK vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The Pakistan national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The schedule is to be played on February 27 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). PCB’s Mohsin Naqvi Faces Call for Removal Following Pakistan Cricket Team’s Disastrous Show in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

PAK vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast viewing options of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match on the Star Sports and Sports 18 channels in several regional languages. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A match live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for limited minutes, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee.

PAK vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

Pakistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk &c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangaldesh National Cricket Team Likely XI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

