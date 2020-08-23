England extended their domination over Pakistan on the second day of the third and final Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. England resumed the day's play on 332 for four and ended up declaring on 583 for eight. At the close of play on day three, Pakistan were 24 for three as they trail by 559 runs. After Zak Crawley's double century and Jos Buttler fine century, James Anderson picked three wickets to put England in total control. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2020 Day 2 Highlights.

Crawley converted his maiden Test ton into the maiden double century as he impressed one and all with his stroke play. Crawley departed on an individual scored 267 but not before making it to record books. With Buttler, he shared a record fifth-wicket partnership. Buttler was dismissed for 152 before England decided to declare their innings. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights from day two's play. Zak Crawley Becomes Third Youngest Batsman to Score a Test Double Century for England, Achieves Feat Against Pakistan.

# Zak Crawley scored his maiden double century in Tests

# 267 by Zak Crawley is now the highest by a Kent player for England in Test.

# Zak Crawley's 267 is now the highest Test score by a batsman who has been dismissed stumped!

# Zak Crawley also became the third-youngest player for England to score a Test double century.

# 267 is now second-highest maiden Test century for England

# 359-run stand between Crawley and Buttler is now the highest fifth-wicket partnership for England in Tests.

# It is also the joint-fourth highest fifth-wicket partnership in Tests.

# It is also the second 300+ stand for any wicket for England against Pakistan.

# James Anderson dismissed Shan Masood for the eighth time in Tests. Jos Buttler Scores Test Century After Two Years, Netizens Hail the England Wicket-Keeper Batsman for His Brilliant Knock Against Pakistan.

After Crawley and Buttler's fine show with the bat, Anderson made the ball talk and had Pakistan struggling at the close of play. Anderson picked Shan Masood, Abid Ali and Babar Azam to put England in total control.

