Pakistan (PAK) gears up to host the fourth international bilateral series this year as New Zealand (NZ) is set to travel the country at the end of December 2022. After successfully conducting the series against Australia, West Indies and England at home in 2022, Pakistan will hope the anxious New Zealand side has a smooth outing who have already cancelled the series once in 2021 due to security concerns. Earlier, New Zealand tour to Pakistan 2022-23 was supposed to kick-start from December 27, however Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the rescheduled date to December 26. New Zealand's tour of Pakistan includes two test matches and three ODIs. You can download the PAK vs NZ Schedule in PDF format here along with venue and match timings. New Zealand Squad for Pakistan Test Series 2022: Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips Return to Longer Format.

The outset of New Zealand's tour to Pakistan 2022-23 will be with a two-match Test series. The opening match of the series will be played from 26 December 2022 as per revised schedule at National Stadium Karachi and the second Test match is slated to start from January 03 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium. The Test series will be part of the world Test championship 2021-2023. After concluding the battle of red-ball cricket, the action will then switch to limited overs which will include the three-match ODI series. The first ODI is scheduled on January 10 followed by the second on January 12 2023. The third and final ODI will be played on January 14. The ODI series is entirely set up in Karachi at National Stadium Karachi. PAK vs NZ: Start of Pakistan vs New Zealand Series Brought Forward By a Day, First Test to Now Commence From December 26.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022-23 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue December 26, 2022 1st Test 10:30 AM Karachi January 03, 2023 2nd Test 10:30 AM Multan January 10, 2023 1st ODI 03:00 PM Karachi January 12, 2023 2nd ODI 03:00 PM Karachi January 14, 2023 3rd ODI 03:00 PM Karachi

The upcoming bilateral series is not intended to be played in recompense of the series in 2021 which got cancelled due to complaints by the New Zealand side of receiving the unknown threats. For that matter, the Blackcaps will be visiting Pakistan once again in April 2023 to make up for the sudden dismissal of the 2021 scheduled bilateral series between the two teams. The second leg of New Zealand's tour to Pakistan will kick-off from April 13 to 7 May 2023, which will include five T20Is and as many ODIs.

