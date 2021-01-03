PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming Online: New Zealand will begin their response to Pakistan’s first innings total of 297. Pakistan were bowled out on the first day and then play was called off. Kiwis will start their first innings on day two. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Day 2, can scroll down below.

Pakistan did well to reach close to the 300-run mark. However, the visitors will be overall bit disappointed. Azhar Ali was the top-scorer for his side with 93 runs while stand-in captain Mohammed Rizwan smashed yet another half-century. Faheem Ashraf chipped in with 48 as well.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match Day 2 on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide free telecast on TV. For live streaming of PAK vs NZ details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match Day 2 on the FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay a nominal fee for match pass. PAK vs NZ Test Series 2021 pass also known as season pass is available as well.

Pakistan Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

New Zealand Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

