With an eye on a series win, Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the third T20I. The Green Shirts won the first two matches and have gained a 2-0 lead. New Zealand will be keen on registering their first win of the series and stay alive. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I live streaming online and live telecast in India then scroll down for all the information. Matt Henry Hat-trick Video: Watch Kiwi Pacer Script History During Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Lahore As Hosts Win by 88 Runs.

Pakistan dished out strong performances in the two T20Is and made things difficult for the Kiwis. The visitors looked out of sorts in both departments. Having adapted to the conditions, the Blackcaps will be hoping for a comeback. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch will offer for this encounter. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs NZ T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs NZ match will commence at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the live streaming of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on the JioTV app.

