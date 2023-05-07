Pakistan and New Zealand meet in the fifth One-Day International (ODI) of the five-match series. Green Shirts have already won the series 4-0 and now will be looking to complete the whitewash. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 5th ODI 2023 live streaming online and live telecast in India then scroll down for all the information. Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Batsman To Reach 5000 Runs in ODI History, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ 4th ODI 2023.

Following the win in the fourth ODI, Pakistan reached the number one spot for the first time in ICC ODI Rankings. The Babar Azam-led side will be hoping to stamp their authority at the Numero Uno position. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be aiming to end their

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 5th ODI of the five-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, May 07. The PAK vs NZ 5th ODI match will commence at 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports. Pakistan Become No 1 Ranked ODI Team for the First Time As Babar Azam's Century Helps Green Shirts Beat New Zealand in 4th ODI.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on the JioTV app.

