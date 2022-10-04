Before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 hits later this month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have scheduled 15 warm-up matches between 16 teams. Out of 16 sides picked for warm-up matches, only eight teams have already qualified directly for the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022 which include defending champions Australia, New Zealand, England, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. You can download ICC T20 World Cup Warm up Schedule PDF here. Meanwhile, the remaining 8 teams consisting of Group A teams; Sri Lanka,UAE, Netherlands, Namibia and Group B teams; Ireland, Scotland, West-Indies, Zimbabwe will battle in round one of the T20 World Cup 2022 to confirm their place in Super 12 round after concluding their warm-up matches. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

ICC announced the warm-up fixtures of T20 World Cup 2022 last month. All warm-up matches will be played in Melbourne and Brisbane. The round one teams who are yet to qualify for the super 12 stage will play the warm-up matches from 10 to 13 October. The warm-up games of eight confirmed teams from Super 12 are scheduled between October 17 to 19. The first three warm-up matches will be played on October 10. India will play their first warm-up against hosts Australia on October 17 followed by a second game on October 19 opposite New Zealand. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket’s Mega Event.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up Matches Schedule

Date & Time (IST) Fixture Venue October 10 | 05:30 AM West Indies vs UAE Junction Oval, Melbourne October 10 | 09:30 AM Scotland vs Netherlands Junction Oval, Melbourne October 10 | 01:30 PM Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe MCG, Melbourne October 11 | 01:30 PM Namibia vs Ireland MCG, Melbourne October 12 | 01:30 PM West Indies vs Netherlands MCG, Melbourne October 13 | 05:30 AM Zimbabwe vs Namibia Junction Oval, Melbourne October 13 | 09:30 AM Sri Lanka vs Ireland Junction Oval, Melbourne October 13 | 01:30 PM Scotland vs UAE MCG, Melbourne October 17 | 09:30 AM Australia vs India The Gabba, Brisbane October 17 | 09:30 AM New Zealand vs South Africa Allan Border Field, Brisbane October 17 | 01:30 PM England vs Pakistan The Gabba, Brisbane October 17 | 01:30 PM Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Allan Border Field, Brisbane October 19 | 08:30 AM Afghanistan vs Pakistan The Gabba, Brisbane October 19 | 01:30 PM Bangladesh vs South Africa Allan Border Field, Brisbane October 19 | 01:30 PM New Zealand vs India The Gabba, Brisbane

The round one of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will kick-start from 16 October after the warm-up fixtures between eight yet to be confirmed teams for the Super 12 stage. Group A and Group B will see the teams battling amongst themselves. Top two ranked teams from either group will qualify for the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup Australia 2022, which will commence from October 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).