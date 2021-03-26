Trent Boult took a sensational one-handed catch during the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match at Wellington on March 26 (Friday). Boult took the spectacular catch at third man to dismiss Liton Das off the bowling of Matt Henry. It was a sensational grab from the Blackcaps pacer and put New Zealand in command of the match. Batting first New Zealand rode on centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell to post 318/6 and then Matt Henry took three quick wickets to leave Bangladesh tottering at 26/3. New Zealand already lead the series 2-0 and can clean-sweep Bangladesh if they win the third ODI match. IPL 2021: England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Says ‘Not Looking To Bat in the Top-Order in T20Is’.

The incident occurred in the seventh over of Bangladesh's innings. With the visitors struggling after quick wickets, Liton Das looked to increase the tempo and pulled a short length delivery from Henry but only managed to top-edge it to the third man where Boult ran forward and took an outstanding one-handed diving catch. The ball was low and moving away from him but Boult dived and plucked the catch out of thin air with his stretched left hand. Take a look at the video.

Trent Boult Takes a Screamer

Ok yeah we're going to have to see all the angles on that Boult speccy. Put this on replay. WHAT A CATCH! Catch the chase, live only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/4CU6YA50gd — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 26, 2021

It was a sensational take from the New Zealand pacer. His jubilant teammates ran towards Boult and congratulated him for the catch. While Henry could not believe his eyes. Liton Das’ wicket has given New Zealand the command of the match as they aim to complete a clean sweep. Henry had earlier removed Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar to give his side a perfect start in the match.

Tamim was caught behind by Tom Latham while Sarkar was caught by Boult, who then went to grab a sensational catch to dismiss Liton Das. Earlier, Conway and Mitchell rescued New Zealand from a 57/3 situation with a 159-run partnership. Both struck centuries and helped New Zealand post 318 runs. Conway was out after scoring 126 from 110 balls while Mitchell remained unbeaten on 100 from 92 deliveries. His knock was studded with nine boundaries and two maximums while Conway hit 17 boundaries.

