The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match is the 22nd fixture of the tournament, fourth for Punjab and fifth for Chennai. This is scheduled to be CSK's only second away game of the season. Hosts Punjab Kings had a rocking start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They won their first two games in style under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, however, they suffered a defeat in their last match by 50 runs against Rajasthan Royals at home. Visitors Chennai Super Kings had a strange start to their IPL 2025 campaign. After winning the first match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, they have lost three back-to-back now. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 22.

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be playerd from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali District. The urge for a win must be seen more among CSK players, as they are going through a poor patch, suffering from three straight losses. PBKS and CSK have met each other in 30 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, Punjab have 14 wins, while Chennai have 16 wins. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab Kings

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera will definitely be staying at the top order, being the leading run-getter for PBKS. Keeper Prabhsimran Singh is expected to open, with Priyansh Arya, who if batting second might be used as an impact player and not be in the starting line-up. Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Suryansh Shedge haven't hit the ball hard yet, but they need to stay in the middle order and try to hit more. Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, and Arshdeep Singh, the top three wicket-takers from the side must not be replaced. Yuzvendra Chahal being the side's key spinner also has his position somewhat stable.

PBKS Playing XI vs CSK

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai

Chennai Super Kings

Rachin Ravindra, being the second-highest run-getter on the CSK side in IPL 2025 has his slot fixed. Devon Conway has just played a match and needs to get more opportunities to prove himself. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain and highest run scorer from CSK this season must be in at three. Vijay Shankar has been responsible with the bat too, and might come at four. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to follow him. MS Dhoni has been awful with the bat, but is fine with the gloves on, and is also the biggest star of the side, so he will be in the line-up too. Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad, being the ace spinners will retain their slots. Mukesh Choudhary and Khaleel Ahmed might lead the pace attack, while Matheesha Pathirana might join as the impact player. Ravi Ashwin’s YouTube Channel To Stop Featuring CSK's IPL 2025 Reviews and Previews After Facing Criticism Over Panelist Questioning Franchise’s Decision To Sign Noor Ahmad.

CSK Playing XI vs PBKS

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

