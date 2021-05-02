Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 02, 2021 (Sunday). It was yet another clinical display by Rishabh Pant’s team while chasing a score as they now move to the top of the IPL 2021 points table after six wins in their first eight games of the competition. PBKS vs DC Highlights IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings By 7 Wickets.

After being asked to bat first, KL Rahul-less Punjab Kings got off to a poor start losing Prabhsimran and Chris Gayle inside the powerplay. However, stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal and Dawid Malan got them back into the game with the former showcasing brilliant batting, to take his team to a respectable total in the game.

However, Delhi Capitals, while chasing, never looked under pressure as the opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave them a sensational start with the latter finishing off the job after help from Steve Smith and Shimron Hetmyer. Meanwhile, we bring you some of the stats from DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 clash.

# Mayank Agarwal (99*) scored the second-highest score by a captain in debut innings in IPL

# Agarwal is only third batsmen after Suresh Raina and Chris Gayle to remain unbeaten on 99 in an IPL game

# This was Agarwal’s ninth IPL fifty and 7th for Punjab Kings

# Shikhar Dhawan registered his 3rd IPL 2021 half-century

Delhi Capitals now have a few day's rest and will then look to keep their winning run going when they take on strugglers Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game. KL Rahul’s participation is in doubt for the next game but Punjab Kings will be aiming to get back to winning ways against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the absence of their captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).