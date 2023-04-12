In match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, in Mohali, Chandigarh, on April 13, 2023, Thursday. Coming to the match analysis for both the sides, Punjab Kings head into the match after a surprise loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while Gujarat Titans (GT) lost against two-times IPL winners, Kolkata Knight Riders. MS Dhoni Set to Play 200th Match As CSK Captain, To Reach Landmark During IPL 2023 Against Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab, who currently sit in the sixth position in the points table, in their previous game had failed to perform as a unit as they lost against SRH by 8 wickets. Batting first, Punjab managed to accumulate just 143 runs and that too with the help of captain, Shikhar Dhawan’s breezy knock (99 runs). Defending 144, Punjab bowlers had failed to pick up wickets as Sunrisers batters’ quickfire cameos saw the unit chase down the target with ease.

Talking about Gujarat’s performance in their previous game, their batters did well to help the side reach a challenging total. But when it came down to defending 205, except Rashid Khan (3-fer) and Alzarri Joseph (2-fer), all other bowlers managed to claim just one wicket and that too at the expense of too many runs, therefore costing Gujarat the match. If Gujarat are to win their next match, all their bowlers need to contribute well. For Punjab, their batters must fire with the bat in order to help them change the course of the game. IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Skipper David Warner Goes Past 600 Fours in Indian Premier League.

PBKS vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Gujarat and Punjab played against each other two times with Gujarat winning one time and Punjab also winning one time.

PBKS vs GT Match Number 18 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Nathan Ellis (PBKS)

Hardik Pandya (GT)

PBKS vs GT Match Number 18 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali, Chandigarh, on April 13 (Thursday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Pacer Anrich Nortje Completes 100 T20 Matches.

PBKS vs GT Match Number 18 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs GT Match Number 18 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the PBKS vs GT Match Number 18 in India.

PBKS vs GT Match Number 18 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).