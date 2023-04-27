Washington Sundar shared that it was sad and frustrating for him to leave the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp after he was ruled out of IPL 2023 with a hamstring injury. In an announcement made on social media, the former champions shared that the all-rounder has sustained a hamstring injury and would no longer be able to take part in the tournament this season. The franchise also shared a video of Sundar hugging out his teammates and support staff as he bid goodbye to them. Sundar also thanked the fans for the support they showed every time Sunrisers played, especially at home. Washington Sundar Ruled Out of IPL 2023 With Hamstring Injury, Confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Washington Sundar Reacts While Bidding Farewell to SRH Teammates

Goodbyes are really hard 😢 We are sure you will bounce back stronger, Washi 🧡🙌 pic.twitter.com/1FYx3Yk4y8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2023

