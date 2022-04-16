After losing the first two matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back in style and completed a hat-trick of wins. The Kane Williamson-led side will now be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2022 match number 28. Meanwhile, ahead of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 clash, we take a look a few things related to the game. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

In their last outing, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by an impressive margin of seven wickets. SRH now have three wins from five games in their kitty. PBKS find themselves in similar position as well with same number of wins from same number of games. However, PBKS have been little inconsistent.

PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met 17 times previously. SRH leads the head-to-head record with a good margin of 12 wins against five defeats. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 28 Key Players

Liam Livingstone and Mayank Agarwal will hold key for Punjab Kings. In Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, all eyes will be on in-form Rahul Tripathi and pacer Umran Malik.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 28 Mini Battles

Shikhar Dhawan vs Marco Jansen is one of the mini battles we can witness in the PBKS vs SRH clash. Apart from it, Rahul Chahar vs Rahul Tripathi will make up for an exciting duel to witness.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 28 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (PBKS vs SRH) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 17, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 28 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The PBKS vs SRH match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the PBKS vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 28 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

