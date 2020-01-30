PSL 2020 Official Anthem Released: 'Tayyar Hain' Song Features Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Other Cricketers Ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 5 (Watch Video)

Screen garb of PSL 2020 anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube/PSL)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has released its official anthem for the upcoming season, which gets underway from February 20, 2020. The PSL 2020 official song is titled ‘Tayyar Hain’ and is sung by Pakistan’s rock sensation Ali Azmat. The PSL 2020 anthem also features Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar. In the video of PSL 2020 anthem Pakistan players like Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed can also be seen. Pakistan Super League 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download PSL T20 Season 5 Full Timetable With Fixtures, Matches, Team and Venue Details.

The PSL 2020 will be entirely held in Pakistan, and this will be the first edition in which all the matches will be hosted the country itself. In the past editions, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have hosted the bulk of the PSL matches.

Ahead of each season, PSL releases its anthem. However, some of the fans were disappointed with the latest official song. Famous singer and actor Ali Zafar sung the official anthem for first three seasons and then Fawad Khan featured in the PSL official song for season four.

Just like the previous season, PSL 2020 will feature six teams. Sarfaraz-led Quetta Gladiators won the 2019 edition of PSL and will enter this year’s competition as defending champions. Islamabad United have won the PSL title twice while Peshawar Zalmi once.

The PSL 2020 matches will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan. The Qualifier match will take place in Karachi while Lahore will host Eliminator 1 and 2 apart from the final.