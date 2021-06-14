Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings in the latest round of the Pakistan Super League 2020-21 campaign. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 14, 2021 (Monday). Karachi will be looking to cut the points gap to leaders Islamabad. Meanwhile, fans searching for Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. This is Killing Me: Faf Du Plessis' Wife Imari After Husband's Collision in PSL's Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match.

Islamabad United moved to the top of the PSL points table with win over Lahore Qalandars yesterday and will be aiming to extend their two-game winning run. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have been lost their only game so far in UAE against Multan Sultans and will aim to get the better of the leaders and move closer to the summit in the team standings.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2021 (Monday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match online for fans in India.

