The PSL 2021 has a doubleheader today with the match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators which will take place at 6.30 pm IST at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The second game will be played between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United which will be played at 11.30 pm IST. In this article, we will particularly talk about the live streaming details for the first game i.e Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators. But before that, let's talk about the preview of the match. PSL 2021 New Schedule: Pakistan Super League 6 to Resume in Abu Dhabi From June 9 With Final on June 24.

So the last time when the two teams met each other in February 2021, Karachi Kings walked away with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators. They won the match when they still had 37 balls to go. That was quite a comprehensive win. For now, both teams are placed on the last two spots. both the teams haven't had a great run of luck. Now, let's have a quick look at the live streaming details of the game.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match online for fans in India.

