The Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium will play a host for the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2021 match. This is the 21st game in the Pakistan Super League 2021. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the match. So the last time, the two teams met each other in the PSL 2021, Peshawar had managed to beat Multan by six wickets. All thanks to Tom Kohler-Cadmore who had scored a half-century from 32 balls. This is Killing Me: Faf Du Plessis' Wife Imari After Husband's Collision in PSL's Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match.

Talking about their position on the points table, Peshawar is placed on number three of the PSL 2021 points table with eight points. The team has so far played seven matches and has won four. The remaining matches ended with a draw. Winning only a couple of games out of six, Multan Sultans is placed in the last position of the points table with four points. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

