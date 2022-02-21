Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in what is the final league stage match in this year's Pakistan Super League on Monday, February 21. The game has a scheduled time of 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Already having qualified for the playoffs, both these teams would now fight for the second spot. Defending champions Multan Sultans have already occupied the top spot. As of now, Lahore Qalandars look set to occupy the second spot unless they go down heavily to Peshawar Zalmi in this match. Rashid Khan Receives Guard of Honour As He Bids Goodbye to PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Series (Watch Video)

Both teams are in good form, entering this contest. While Peshawar Zalmi have won three matches leading up to this match, Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs. This match is set to be an exciting one as the group phase of PSL 7 comes to a close. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2022 (Monday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

