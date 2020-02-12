Quinton De Kock vs Chris Jordan and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020 in East London

Quinton de Kock vs Chris Jordan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Putting aside its disappointments of Tests and ODI cricket, South Africa will hope to continue its good run in the shortest format of the game when they face England in the 1st of a three-match T20I series. South Africa vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday). The Proteas, who are undergoing a huge transition following the retirements of some legends and have had a massive overhaul in cricket administration, showed grit and promise in the ODI series, which ended in 1-1 draw following the dampner in Durban. With young Quinton de Kock leading the pack, South Africa will want to end the England assignment with a T20I series win. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma’s 190-run partnership led South Africa to victory in the 1st ODI match before England put things back into order with a win in the 3rd and final ODI match to level the series 1-1. England had earlier thrashed South Africa 3-1 in the Test series. But T20I is a different game and despite their recent dominance in Twenty20 Internationals – England are World No 1 in T20Is – England are still chasing their first T20I series win in South Africa. The hosts, on the other, ranked 4th in the ICC T20I rankings and haven’t lost a T20I series since February 2018. Their last T20I series was against India and since the South Africa have beaten Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Pakistan in T20I series and Australia in a one-off match. South Africa vs England Head-to-Head Record.

Quinton de Kock vs Chris Jordan

The new South Africa limited-overs skipper has started his full-time appointment as captain of the limited-overs side with a hundred in the first ODI match against England. De Kock followed it with a half-century in the second-ODI match and although his side lost the second game, De Kock showed he was for the long run. The 27-year-old has been instrumental in every win South Africa have managed in recent times and will have to be in full form in the T20I series. He will be against Chris Jordan, whose quality to delivery yorkers has no match.

Jason Roy vs Dale Steyn

He is 36 and is a shadow past of himself. But Steyn gun returns to playing international cricket again. Injuries deterred his dreams of representing South Africa at the 2019 ICC World Cup but the veteran is ready for the upcoming T20I World Cup in October. Back in the South Africa team again, Steyn is likely to open the bowling and will be doing against the dangerous Jason Roy, who has just climbed levels every game. He is one of the most devastating opening batsmen in the current generation and will be hungry to prey on the returning Protea speedster.

Eoin Morgan vs Tabraiz Shamsi

The World Cup-winning captain. Morgan in his time as the England captain has already led the team to more World Cup finals than any other English captain. He lost the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup final to West Indies but beat New Zealand to life England’s maiden 50-over World Cup title. He is also one among England’s middle-order and along with Ben Stokes has carried the English batting order. But despite all his achievements, Morgan’s weakness against spin is inherent. Tabraiz Shamsi could exploit it to full.

South Africa have rested former captain Faf du Plessis and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada for the three-match T20I series against England. The visitors have, however, come with a full squad and have recalled Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Chris Jordan back as they prepare for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia later this year.