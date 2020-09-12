Ahead of the IPL 2020, the social media pages of the franchises are working extra hours to get all the updates for the fans about their respective player. The social media accounts are full pictures and videos with the updates of the players. Even the fans are keeping a close watch on their favourite teams and this is when one of the netizens caught Rajasthan Royals commenting on the live video of Kings XI Punjab. The fan went on to share the same on their his social media account and tagged RR on the same. The Jaipur based franchise came up with a hilarious response. RR IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Rajasthan Royals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

KXIP had gone live on their social media account when the entire team was sweating it out in the stadium. The live video captured all the movements and the drills of the players. Many fans joined the live video and this also included Rajasthan Royals who posted a comment. The screenshot was grabbed by the fan and the netizen posted it on Twitter tagging RR. The Jaipur based franchise came up with a hilarious response. Check it out below:

Rajasthan Royals will play their first match against the Chennai Super Kings o September 22, 2020, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab will play their opening game on September 20, 2020, against the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams KXIP and RR will be locking horns with each other on September 27, 2020, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. All the matches will be starting from 7.30 pm IST.

