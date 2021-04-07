Rajasthan Royals is probably one account on social media that never fails to entertain their fans. As their players gear up for the IPL 2021, the Rajasthan Royals is once again engaging with the fans. Ahead of their first game, they asked the fans what do they want to see this IPL 2021. Now, Dream11 who obviously follows the Rajasthan Royals came up with a hilarious response. "How about a triple Super Over, @rajasthanroyals?#Dream11." The Rajasthan Royals as always had quite a witty response to it. "Would love it, but keep us out of it," read the response by the franchise. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

The Rajasthan Royals will play their first game against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on April 12, 2021. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team is training hard for their first game in the IPL 2021. The Jaipur-based franchise will be looking out to shrug off all the disappointment from the last season. The team was placed on number eight of the points table.

Now, let;'s have a look at the tweet by RR:

Would love it, but keep us out of it! 🙄 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2021

Recently team Rajasthan Royals launched their new jersey for the season. The team launched the jersey in 3D light and projection and the shirt perfectly embodies the true spirit of Jaipur. Sanju Samson has been made the new captain of the side.

