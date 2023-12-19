Rajasthan Royals are back at the IPL auction eyeing to chase the IPL title that has evaded them since the opening season. After a good 2022 season, they missed the play-off in 2023 and for them, the auction is important to plug the holes they have troubled them in the season before. RR has 14.5 crores left. A total of 173 players have been collectively retained by 10 franchises. The deadline for the 10 franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season closed on November 26, 2023. A total of 333 players have been registered for the IPL 2024 auction to go under the gavel in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023. IPL 2024 Auction: Ten Most Expensive Players in History of Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals have managed to retain 17 players including five overseas players. RR still have the option to add eight additional players, including three overseas players for IPL 2024 season. RR have released ten players in total ahead of IPL 2024 auction. They have used the trade window well reinforcing their bowling but still need to provide some support to the middle order. IPL 2024 Auction: Five Players Likely To Fetch Huge Bids at Indian Premier League Players’ Auction.

RR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction:

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore.

RR Previous Season Recap: RR had a good start to the 2023 season but their campaign fell off the track after a few close losses and from there on they failed to make it to the play-off despite showing much promise.

