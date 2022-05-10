Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals aim to move a step closer to IPL 2022 playoff qualification when they meet in match 58 of the competition. The clash will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 11, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the clash, we bring your RR vs DC betting odds along with the win predictions. RR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 58.

Both the teams are aiming to make it to the next stage of the competition but find themselves in very different places. Rajasthan Royals are third in the table and could potentially seal their place in the final four with a win. However, with six defeats in 11 games, Delhi Capitals have little to no room for error if they have to keep their playoff hopes alive. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs DC Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Rajasthan Royals are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of RR to come away with maximum points from the encounter. RR have the odds of 1.76 in their favour while DC are a 2.10 underdog.

RR vs DC Win Predictions

RR vs DC (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Rajasthan Royals are tipped to come away with a win from the RR have a 54% chance of winning the encounter compared to DC's 46%. RR recently ended their two-game losing run while DC are coming off a loss.

