Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders started their Indian Premier League campaign with defeats and the two sides will have their sights set on a win when they meet this evening at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals lost a high scoring game to Sunrisers Hyderabad but there were plenty of positives to take from the match in terms of their batting. Skipper Riyan Parag will learn from this experience and try and execute his plans well here. Opponents Kolkata will feel they had a poor day at work against Bengaluru and there is a need to start afresh here. RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 6.

Sunil Narine chipped in with both bat and ball for Kolkata in the last game and the former West Indies player will once again be a key here. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored at a brisk rate and he is one player that can hold their middle-order well. Their bowling will need improvement and the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Spencer Johnson will not only need to pick up wickets but also improve their economy rate.

Sanju Samson will once again be an impact player for Rajasthan Royals with Riyan Parag leading the team. He scored a brilliant half-century against Hyderabad and was supported well by Dhruv Jurel. Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande were amongst the wickets but they were hit for plenty in their quota of four overs which is a troublesome sign for the team.

When is RR vs KKR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is set to be played on Wednesday, March 26. Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match, which will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025: RR vs KKR Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RR vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RR vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide IPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Expect Rajasthan to dominate this game and secure their opening points on the points table.

