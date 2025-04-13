Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first of a Sunday double header with both sides looking to return to winning ways. Rajasthan lost out to Gujarat in their last game while Bengaluru faced yet another home defeat, this time to the Delhi Capitals. With plenty of teams in fray for a place in the top four, each and every game is crucial particularly for teams like Rajasthan and Bengaluru, who have lacked a bit of consistency. They have quality players in their ranks, and it all about executing the plans on the field. RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 28.

The Rajasthan Royals will play their first official home game of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In terms of team selection, Wanindu Hasranga is back with the team and available for selection. Kumar Kartikeya could be drafted into the playing eleven in place of Tushar Deshpande. Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag will continue to lead the batting charge for the home side.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heavily dependent on their top order to fire and if the likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar fail to fire, the team invariably does not reach a big total. Liam Livingstone has not been at his very best so far and the team management could push Jacob Bethell into the playing eleven. In terms of bowling, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal are consistent wicket taking options.

When is RR vs RCB IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13. The RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).RR vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 28.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RR vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports 2 Kannada TV channels. For the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RR vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Bengaluru have beaten the likes of Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai away from home and they should secure another away win here

