Indian players seem to be enjoying their time both on and off the field especially after their brilliant win in the second Test against England in Chennai to level the four-game series 1-1. Ahead of the team’s Day-Night encounter with the Three Lions at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, some of the Indian stars could be seen dancing to the groove of the popular song ‘Vaathi Coming’ from the movie Master. Hardik Pandya Mesmerised by Beautiful View of Motera Stadium, Says ‘It Feels Surreal’ After Stepping Into the 1 Lakh Sitter.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who led India to a victory in the second Test with his all-round performance, posted a video on Instagram featuring all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav where all three players were seen dancing to the tune of ‘Vaathi Coming’ which has become a huge hit on the internet. Stuart Broad Shares Glimpse of Beautiful Motera Stadium Ahead of India vs England Pink Ball Test at the Venue.

In the video, shot in the gym, all three players are seen shaking their legs to the popular song. ‘Vaathi should be happy!! with @hardikpandya93 @kuldeep_18,’ Ravichandran Ashwin captioned his post.

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

Ravi Ashwin was India’s star performer in the second Test against England as the all-rounder took five wickets in the first innings which he followed with a century and another three-wicket haul to lead the hosts to a brilliant win and level the series.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav also contributed to the win, picking up a couple of scalps after going wicket-less in the first innings. Hardik Pandya is yet to play a game in the series but could feature in the third match which is scheduled to start on February 24, 2021, at his home stadium in Ahmedabad.

