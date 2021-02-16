Ravichandran Ashwin has been the talk of the town lately owing to his all-round blitzes in India vs England 2nd Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After scalping a five-wicket haul in England’s first-innings, the local boy up a batting exhibition on a spin-friendly track and mustered his fifth Test century. Fans went absolutely berserk following Ashwin’s stellar show with social media getting flooded with hilarious memes, hailing the all-rounder. One such meme was shared by Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan in which the talismanic off-spinner has been placed in a morphed poster of 2020 South Indian movie featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Ravi Ashwin Enters Record Books As Hosts Near Victory.

“Ash Anna In The Chepauk As MASTER” read the title of the edited poster. Prithi was highly impressed by the creativity, and she shared the pic with the caption: “Who did this (laughing emoji).” The comment section got flooded in no time with fans left in splits after coming across the poster. One of the notable comments came from Delhi Capitals’ official Twitter page who took the responsibility of making that meme. Have a look! Ravi Ashwin Becomes 1st Bowler to Dismiss 200 Left-Handed Batsmen in Test Cricket.

Delhi Capitals Admin Takes The Charge!!

DC Admin: Guilty as charged 🙋🏻‍♂ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, India are well placed in the driver’s seat, and their victory just seems a mere formality. Chasing a daunting target of 482 runs on a rank-turner, England lost four wickets inside 70 runs. Two of the first four scalps were inflicted by Ashwin, and the off-spinner would not mind taking his second five-for of the game. Notably, India, losing the first Test by 227 runs, are 0-1 down in the series, and their victory will level the scores.

