A Week after Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from IPL 2021, his wife Prithi took to social media to share the ordeal the family faced after 10 members of the family tested positive for COVID-19. Describing the week as a ‘nightmare’ Prithi revealed that ‘6 adults and 4 children' contracted the virus. Ashwin pulled out of season 14 of the Indian Premier League to support his family and extend family in the fight against COVID-19. His wife Prithi also urged her fans and followers to get vaccinated and give themselves the ‘best chance to fight' the virus. Ravichandran Ashwin Takes a Break From IPL 2021 to Support his Family in Fight Against COVID-19.

Prithi also revealed that their children were the ‘vehicles of transmission’ and shared what the family went through in a series of tweets. “Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you.6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week,with our kids being the vehicles of transmission,” she wrote. Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Ravichandran Ashwin & Others Pull Out of IPL 2021, Check Full List of Players who Withdrew From the Tournament.

Prithi Ashwin Narrates Her Family's Ordeal in Fight Against COVID-19

Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you.6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week,with our kids being the vehicles of transmission - the core of my family,all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals..Nightmare of a week.1 of 3 parents back home. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

She revealed that members of her family are either isolating themselves at home or are getting treatment at different hospitals. “The core of my family,all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals.. Nightmare of a week.1 of 3 parents back home,” she added in her tweet. Prithi also urged everyone to get vaccinated and give themselves a chance to fight the virus.

“Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this,” she wrote. Prithi also went on to describe her own suffering when fighting the virus. “I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help.”

Prithi Ashwin Urges Everyone to Get Vaccinated

I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

The second wave of the coronavirus has ravaged the country with over 4 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours and 3523 deaths. Many cricketers playing in IPL 2021 have also tested positive for the virus and recovered. Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel and Royal Challengers Bangalore opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal were among those, who recovered after contracting the virus.

Ashwin withdrew from the tournament after playing the first five games. “I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," he had said in a statement on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2021 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).