Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were once again trolled for another poor performance following their five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their penultimate league stage match in IPL 2020. Virat Kohli’s men were trolled with funny memes and jokes for their poor outing. The defeat, their sixth this season, leaves RCB in a do-or-die situation against Delhi Capitals in their last match to seal the playoffs berth. SRH jumped to fourth in the IPL 2020 points table with the win, their second straight victory over a team placed above them. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match Result: Clinical Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 Wickets to Keep Play-Off Hopes Alive.

They could only post 121 runs on board after being sent to bat by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sandeep Sharma started the collapse for RCB with the quick dismissals of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli before the spinners Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem ran through the RCB middle-order. Washington Sundar’s 18-ball 21 helped RCB cross the 100-run mark and post a respectable total on board. RCB vs SRH Stat Highlights IPL 2020: AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey Achieve Milestones in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Five-Wicket Win.

Sundar then returned with the ball and removed David Warner in his very first over but Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha’s 50-run stand and then the cameo from Jason Holder, who hit three sixes and a boundary in his knock of 26 from 10 deliveries took SRH home with five wickets and 35 balls to spare. Meanwhile, RCB fans were once again left disappointed and they trolled their team with funny memes and jokes after the loss. Here are some of the funny memes we found on Twitter.

Do-Or-Die On Monday

A Glimpse Into What RCB vs DC Match Could Look Like

RCB vs DC on Monday. Bring it onpic.twitter.com/3DJzeUMdfI — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) October 31, 2020

RCB When They Realise They Have to Win to Qualify

Rcb fans realising that rcb only needs to win one match to end up in top 2 Rcb: pic.twitter.com/STuDnrS80d — Kedar R Menon (@kedarRmenon) October 31, 2020

Jason Holder to RCB Bowlers

RCB Fans After 5-Wicket Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad

That Controversial No Ball Call Didn't Help?

Umpires Are Doing Great Job . If RCB still loses then it is their problem.#RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/0kaDlTUdev — Boies Ji #GOD (@Boiesji) October 31, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore to Fans After Defeat vs SRH

RCB team to its fans after winning 7 matches and giving them hopes for qualifying to the playoffs this time. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/d1URon4cjy — RCB #PLAYBOLD ♥️💛 (@notsodumb_) October 31, 2020

A Friendly Hug From Delhi Capitals?

come here rcb fam😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TBMG3qqnht — rcb | padikkal lovebot.✨ (@sunscrewtea) October 31, 2020

RCB Fans When Their Team Play

RCB fans in RCB fans in other matches. RCB matches pic.twitter.com/e8Mj0SYlAw — The Joker 🃏 (@Joker122018) October 31, 2020

DC and RCB Plotting for their Next Match

DC & RCB should talk to each other & carry the game to 2nd super over & share 1 point each hence both Qualifies pic.twitter.com/Ulo9ZzR8PQ — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 31, 2020

RCB Supporters After SRH Loss

RT : Rcb Supporters pic.twitter.com/9FuLqCiAUg — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪʏᴀɴ (@White___Devil18) October 31, 2020

RR, KKR and KXIP Fans Trolling RCB

non mi fans trolling rcb pic.twitter.com/I0MMv56sMY — Dhruv (@dhruvjha2001) October 31, 2020

The big win helped SRH jump to fourth in the standings while RCB remained second but with a poorer run-rate. Mumbai Indians remain the only side to have secured their qualification and are atop of the table while the other six sides are fighting for the next three spots.

