Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli recently faced a lot of backlash on social media for his 'anti-cracker' message on Diwali. While wishing fans on the auspicious occasion, the 32-year-old urged fans not to burst crackers for the sake of environment. Although the social message was to reduce pollution, fans were offended as the talismanic batsman seemed to have celebrated his birthday with fireworks a few days back (November 5). A video had also gone viral, which showcased crackers being burst at the celebrations. Recently, however, RCB clarified that the fireworks in the video was archival footage of UAE's Flag Day celebrations. Virat Kohli Fans Trend #IStandWithVirat to Show Support for Indian Captain.

"Hope you are all enjoying a happy and peaceful Diwali with family and friends. To clarify, the fireworks shown in RCB's recent celebratory video was archival footage of UAE's Flag Day celebrations. RCB continues to work hard to protect the environment like we've over the years," RCB's official account tweeted. Inside Virat Kohli's Birthday Party: Here's How RCB Captain Celebrated his 32nd Birthday.

Here's The Clip Which Went Viral After Virat Kohli's Diwali Greetings!!

Mr. @imVkohli we are your fan ...fan of your game fan for your contribution for the nation....but please please don't be hypocrite and don't preach us ......on Cramer bursting or on our any holy festivals....mind it...🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/EFKZiZrj4U — Jitendra H.chopra (@jhchopra) November 14, 2020

RCB's Clarifies!!

Hope you are all enjoying a happy and peaceful Diwali with family and friends.🪔 To clarify, the fireworks shown in RCB’s recent celebratory video was archival footage of UAE's Flag Day celebrations. RCB continues to work hard to protect the environment like we’ve over the years. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 16, 2020

Notably, RCB are sporting green jersey in one IPL game every year to raise awareness about the importance of plants and trees. Even, Virat himself has spoken about the environment on many occasions. Hence, his 'anti-cracker' message on Diwali was on the cards but clips from his birthday celebrations a few days back ignited a lot of trolling.

Here's The Clip Of Kohli Urging People Not To Burst Crackers!!

Meanwhile, RCB finished at fourth position in Indian Premier League (IPL) as they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator. With IPL 2020 coming to an end, Kohli and other Indian cricket stars will be back on national duties. They'll lock horns with Australia in three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Test matches, starting from November 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).