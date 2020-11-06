Virat Kohli had a blast on his 32nd birthday as he partied with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates and wife Anushka Sharma at a Yacht in Dubai. RCB’s official Twitter page shared some clips of the party in which Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini are shaking legs like there’s no tomorrow. Players indeed enjoyed the night as the party was hosted by none other than RCB’s very own Mr Nags, who took funny interviews of several players. Kohli also enjoyed to his fullest, and his crazy dance moves are the proof of the fact. Later in the night, the RCB captain cut the cake with Anushka standing by his side, and following the tradition, he received a cake facial. Parents-To-Be Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Latest Photos Are All About Love And Happiness!

The talisman’s 32nd birthday is special for multiple reasons. Apart from RCB qualifying for the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs, Kohli and Anushka are set to welcome their first child. Owing to the fact, Kohli looked absolutely delighted while celebrating his birthday and he’ll like to celebrate even further by guiding RCB to their maiden title. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: From 113 vs KXIP to 108 vs RPS, 5 Times RCB Captain Destroyed Opposition Bowlers in IPL.

Watch Video:

RCB Insider with Mr. Nags: Virat Kohli’s birthday Mr. Nags snuck on to the yacht last night. Find out what shenanigans he got into with our stars. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/nhGscmQHbd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile, RCB have managed to qualify for the next stage, but their recent performances aren’t very inspiring. They lost their final four league games and will have to register three straight wins – Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Finals – to end their 13-year-long jinx. Kohli’s army will next take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6.

