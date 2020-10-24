Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2020. RCB vs CSK clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Dubai on October 25, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have had very much contrasting seasons and find themselves on the opposite ends of the team standings. Ahead of the RCB vs CSK match in Dream11 IPL 2020, here are some of the players you must have in your team. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Playoff qualification looks like a mere formality for Royal Challengers Bangalore and a win will all but confirm that while a loss in this clash, could see Chennai Super Kings be the first team to be knocked out the competition. Dream11 fantasy players will be eager to pick the right key players for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2020. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. CSK Playoff Chances IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s Team Can Still Finish Among Final Four.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: AB de Villiers

The South African has been the best palters for RCB this season and should be a must-have in your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy team. AB de Villiers has been sensational this session and has scored plenty runs and against a poor CSK bowling is expected to continue his brilliant start to the IPL 2020 campaign.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been one of the very few positives for Chennai Super Kings this season. In the last game against MI, the Englishman scored his first half-century for the three-time champions where other CSK batsmen struggled. So he should be a must pick in your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

The Indian bowler is the leading wicket-taker for RCB this season and playing in one of the biggest ground in UAE, will give him the upper hand. CSK batsmen have been poor in IPL 2020 and Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to take advantage of that and get himself among the wickets and should be in your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Faf du Plessis

The South African has been the only consistent batsmen for CSK this season and after failing to score in his past two games, must be eager to get some runs on the board. Faf du Plessis is Chennai’s highest run-scorer and should be picked in your RCB vs CSJ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Virat Kohli

The RCB skipper has found his form after a poor start to the season and has been among the runs in the past few games. Virat Kohli has scored at an average of over 100 in his last five games and should be included in your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).