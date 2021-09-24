Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings face each other in match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 24, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are looking to solidify their place in the top four of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a poor start to the second phase of IPL 2021 as they were dominated by Kolkata Knight Riders and will be hoping to return to winning ways against a team, that has had the better of them in recent encounters. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings got the better of Mumbai Indians in their last game and will have the top spot in their sights. RCB vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things.

IPL 2021 Live Score

RCB vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 35 on Star Sports TV Channels

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs CSK clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs CSK Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 35 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

