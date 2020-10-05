Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in match 19 of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 5, 2020 (Monday). Both teams have won three of their opening four games this season and find themselves in the top half of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of RCB vs DC in IPL 2020 cam scroll down below. RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a two-game unbeaten run as they have defeated Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in their previous two encounters. Virat Kohli was brilliant against RR in the last game and RCB would hope that he could continue that run. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals bounced back from their loss against SRH with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. The winners will move to the top of team standings. IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore Is Batting With Maturity Beyond His Years, Says Simon Katich.

RCB vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 17 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live action of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. Son fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs DC clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 17 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

The two teams have met each other 23 times in Indian Premier League and the Virat Kohli-led side hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record. Bangalore have won the fixture a total of 14 times compared to eight victories recorded by Delhi.

