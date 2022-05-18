Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 67 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RCB vs GT clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 19, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. RCB vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 67.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 points and one match left to play with not so good net run rate; -0.323. RCB find themselves at the edge of elimination after their previous defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and desperately need to win their last group stage match that too with a huge margin to boost their net run rate, including Delhi Capitals (DC) losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) that will flare up their chances of play-offs. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans who have already entered into the play-offs would be focussing on continuing their form and proceed to next level with a win at the back.

RCB vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Dinesh Karthik (RCB) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RCB vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (GT), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

RCB vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia (GT), Hardik Pandya (GT), Glenn Maxwell (RCB) could be our all-rounders.

RCB vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Rashid Khan (GT), Harshal Patel (RCB) could form the bowling attack. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC and KKR of Making It To Last Four.

RCB vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Dinesh Karthik (RCB),Shubman Gill (GT), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB),Rahul Tewatia (GT), Hardik Pandya (GT), Glenn Maxwell (RCB),Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Rashid Khan (GT), Harshal Patel (RCB).

Rashid Khan (GT) could be named as the captain of your RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Hardik Pandya (GT) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2022 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).