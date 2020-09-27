Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 10. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2020. RCB will be led by Virat Kohli, while MI will play under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Both teams have played two games so far in IPL season 13, in which they have won one game only. However, Mumbai Indians will enter this game with a thumping victory, while Royal Challengers faced a big defeat in their last game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020 weather report and rain forecast from Dubai. We will also help you with the pitch report for this match. KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Match 6 Result: KL Rahul’s Ton Helps Kings XI Punjab Script Facile 97-Run Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) brutally by 97 runs as they got bowled out for just 109 runs in 17 overs while chasing the target of 207 runs. Virat Kohli had a bad day in that match as he dropped two catches of KXIP skipper KL Rahul, who went on to score unbeaten 132 runs from 69 balls. Kohli even had a bad day with the bad as he made only one run. On the contrary, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had a wonderful day with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he made 80 runs from 54 balls which helped his side post a total of 195/5. MI defeated KKR by 49 runs in that game. KKR vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Smashes 200th Six as Mumbai Indians Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 Runs.

Dubai Weather Report

Dubai Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Dubai will be clear with no signs of rain. In the evening of September 28, 2020, when RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 match will begin the temperature will be around 34 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com. The wind will blow little more than 15 km/h in the early evening, however as the day progress, the wind speed will decrease and humidity will just go beyond 60 per cent.

Pitch Report

The last two matches at Dubai International Cricket stadium saw team batting first winning the game. The pitch tends to become slow and help spinners as the inning progresses. Pacers can utilise the condition early in the game. The team batting first should look to score 180 plus to have a stronghold on this game.

Virat Kohli and his men are in urgent need of a victory to raise their morale after what they went through in the previous game. The upcoming game between RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 will indeed be an interesting contest.

