Kings XI Punjab have a must-win game against Chennai Super Kings coming up in order to still be in with a chance to make it to the top four. Punjab come into the contest on the back of a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals, which was a huge setback for them. Considering their negative net run rate, even a win against CSK might not be enough for them but nevertheless, they will go all out for a win. CSK have had a tournament to forget so far but are peaking when the games are inconsequential for them. However, they have won their last two games and their morale is high. Ahead of the CSK versus KXIP game, we take a look at the players to watch out for in the clash. KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Chris Gayle

Narrowly missed out on a century against the Royals, Chris Gayle inclusion in the playing eleven has changed the fortunes of the team. The West Indian legend has scored 276 runs so far at an average of 46 and with him in the team, there is an x-factor which the opposition feels threatened about.

CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul

The orange cap holder showed great grit when his side were losing close games and led the team to a five-game winning streak which unfortunately snapped in the last game. In addition to his brilliant batting skills, K L Rahul as a captain has certainly made his name in the 2020 IPL.

CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mohammad Shami

The leading wicket-taker for Punjab with 20 scalps, Mohammad Shami has once against showcased himself as one of the leading bowlers of India. His consistent line and length and some brilliant yorkers at the death mean the CSK batsman are in for a rough ride.

CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: MS Dhoni

It has been a poor IPL for MS Dhoni considering the high standards he sets for himself. It is the last game of the season for the former Indian captain and he will be eager to prove his critics there is still a lot of cricket left in him despite being close to 40 now.

CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Faf du Plessis

401 runs in 12 games for the veteran South African batsman and he has certainly been a consistent performer this season for CSK. It is imperative for him to stand tall against the Punjab pacers who are known for their swing bowling in the powerplay.

Punjab have a better squad in comparison to Chennai and of they play without pressure, they should secure the all-important 2 points.

