Recalling ICC Rankings for Batsmen, Bowlers and All-rounders in Test, ODI and T20I Format Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Cricket matches across the globe have been thus far postponed due to coronavirus (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Just like other sporting activities, cricket has come to a standstill as well amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Be it domestic or international cricket matches across the globe have been thus far postponed. Even the cash-rich Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) was postponed after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Cricketers have now been forced to stay indoors as part of self-quarantine, and most of the countries have opted for the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. With no cricket going on, ICC’s rankings have hit the pause button. Kevin Pietersen Comes Out With New Idea to Stage IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Suggests July or August Perfect Time to Kick-Start Cricket Season.

The ICC Test Team Rankings were last updated on March 02, the ICC ODI Team Rankings were updated on March 03, and T20I Team Rankings saw its update on March 29. As far as player rankings is concerned, ICC Test Rankings for batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders was updates on March 03. In ODIs, player rankings was updated on March 07 and T20I player rankings on March 11. Meanwhile, let’s recall the ICC Rankings for batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders across formats.

Latest ICC Test Rankings

India continues to top the Test Team Rankings followed by New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and then Ireland at the bottom on 12th spot.

In Test Rankings for batsmen, Australia’s Steve Smith tops the list followed by Indian captain Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne. In the bowling department, Pat Cummins has the top place, and in all-rounder category, Jason Holder holds the numero uno spot. IPL 2020 Fate Still Hanging Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Franchises and BCCI to Hold a Meeting After April 14 2020.

Latest ICC ODI Rankings

ICC has ranked a total of 20 teams in ODIs. World Champions England lead the table followed by India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Afghanistan. These teams complete the top ten rankings.

In ODIs rankings for batsmen, Kohli is at number one place followed by teammate Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Trent Boult is the number one ranked ODI bowler, and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi is number one all-rounder in ODIs.

Latest ICC T20I Rankings

ICC has promoted associate nations with the T20I status, and 87 teams have been ranked thus far. Pakistan continues to be at the top, followed by Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and West Indies. IPL 2020: In Constant Touch With Foreign Boards, Says BCCI Official.

Babar Azam dominates the rankings for batsmen in T20Is followed by India’s KL Rahul and Australian captain Aaron Finch. In the bowling department, Afghanistan’s spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman occupy first and second spot respectively. Interestingly, in the all-rounder category, Afghanistan have their supremacy as well with Nabi at the first spot.