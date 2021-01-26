Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes from the cricket fraternity in wishing the country as India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day today. Kohli urged the citizens to be the strength of the nation and help it greater heights while Tendulkar called for everyone to maintain the principles that have guided the country for so long. Kohli and Tendulkar were also joined by other members of the cricket fraternity in wishing the country on the auspicious occasion. Republic Day Parade 2021 Live Streaming on Doordarshan and PIB India: Watch Telecast of 72nd Gantantra Diwas Celebrations Online From Rajpath In New Delhi.

Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma also joined the other members of the cricket fraternity in wishing the country on this special day. Take a look at how cricketers wished the country on this special day. Republic Day 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah & Others Greet People on India's 72nd Ganatantra Diwas.

Virat Kohli Wishes Country on Republic Day

The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind 🇮🇳. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane Wishes India

Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ncsFrN66tG — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar Calls for Citizens to Maintain the Timeless Principles

Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light. सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। उम्मीद करता हूं जिन महान सिद्धांतों पर हमारे देश की नींव रखी गई है, वे हमें हमेशा प्रेरित करते रहें। — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin Wishes

Happy Republic Day to all of us!! pic.twitter.com/ANF56TkFu4 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 26, 2021

Our India. Our Pride

Our India. Our Pride. This #RepublicDay, let us embrace the spirit of this wonderful country. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zs1BRNQT1s — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 26, 2021

Ishant Sharma Wishes for Prosperity and Unity

Marking the special day, #RepublicDayIndia by saluting each and everyone out here for letting #India become a great nation. Wishing for the prosperity and unity for our country. 🇮🇳🙏 Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! #RepublicDay2021 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/TwlfZ3spa6 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 26, 2021

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic. Each year, the celebrations include parades, distribution of sweets in schools, speeches and cultural dances.

