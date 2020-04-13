‘Ricky Ponting Had Spring in His Bat’: Fans Made Interesting Revelations As ICC Asks About Biggest Cricket Misconception in Childhood

Ricky Ponting (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on cricketing events all around the world, fans are not able to enjoy the action in the gentleman's game. In the meantime, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been very active on social media and is constantly giving fans various kinds of quiz and challenges. Recently, the apex cricketing body asked the fans about their biggest misconception about cricket in childhood. Well, as soon as the netizens came across ICC's tweet, they shared their interesting fallacy in childhood. From Ricky Ponting's spring bat to MS Dhoni drinking five-litre milk a day, the comment section was filled with fascinating answers. Fans Troll Ricky Ponting As He Posts Picture of His Bat Used During Australia vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 Final, Ask 'Spring Kidhar Hai.'

Cricket is one of the most popular sports across the globe and the game also has a rich history too. Back in the time when the access to the Internet wasn't easy, fans were not able to acquire the authentic news. Hence, many rumours were spread. Also, with crickets having numerous rules, fans had several confusions regarding the norms of the game in their childhood. Meanwhile, let's look at some interesting misconceptions shared by the cricket fans on Twitter.

Quite Common!!

I thought the batsmen changed ends after every over till I was studying in high school 😂 — Dr. Sámmy 𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙇𝘼 𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙊🎭 (@TheDrSammy) April 13, 2020

That's Interesting!!

Ricky ponting has a spring in his bat . 😝 pic.twitter.com/XFvSBow9Id — Shivam Sharma (@SharmaJiKaTweet) April 13, 2020

Logic Here!!

That teams should be full of allrounders because they can bat and bowl — C52G ➦ GFVS (@C52G_) April 13, 2020

Dhoni's Milk Power!!

I used to think 5 liters — Vika$h (@vkj_007) April 13, 2020

Acceptable!!

That the commentary could be heard on the ground as well. It was only when I saw my first live match at the age of 11 when I realised it’s only for the telecast. Lmao. — Adit Garg (@adit10srt) April 13, 2020

You Are Not Alone!!

Dint notice bowlers used to switch ends!! — Shyam Rs (@shyamscooby94) April 13, 2020

Hilarious!!

ICC means Indian Cricket Council... — Ahnaf 🇧🇩🇹🇷🇨🇦 (@ahaque91) April 13, 2020

LBW!!

I used to think that LBW was so unfair. Like why the Batsman was given out, only because of the ball hit him on his leg. I remember I kept on asking the same question to my Father every time we watched Cricket 😂 😂 😂 — Nithya Parameswaran (@np_nithya) April 13, 2020

No, They Are Not!!

West indies were west indians🤣 — PRAKASH ARYAL (@Prakashreddevil) April 13, 2020

In the past month, many prominent cricket series and tournaments have been called off owing to the global health scare. Also, the coronavirus infection continues to spread rapidly across the globe and hence, fans will have to wait for quite some more time to see their favourite stars in action. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is under dark clouds and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.