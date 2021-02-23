Although stakes are incredibly high in the upcoming Day-Night Test match between India and England, the home team looks quite chilled and relaxed on the eve of the encounter. In a video shared by BCCI’s official website, dashing wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant can be seen having fun with his teammates through a drone camera. While the southpaw was capturing the net session with the gadget, several of his teammates, including Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara, tried to catch the drone camera. In fact, the wicket-keeper’s antics also caught Indian skipper Virat Kohli off-guard. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Around the 13-second mark in the video, Pant makes the drone fly past Virat Kohli, leaving the talismanic batsman surprised. Watching the tough captain getting scared by a small camera became a talking point among netizens as the comment section got flooded in no time. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s priceless reaction to Pant’s antics. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Motera Stadium.

Watch Video!!

Pulls off brilliant catches & stumpings 👍 Hits big sixes with ease 💪@RishabhPant17 now has some fun with the drone camera. 👌👌 @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/vRW6oslCrg — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the third match, a Day-Night Test, gets underway on February 24 (Wednesday) at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the series poised at 1-1 after the first two games, the winner of this contest would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Moreover, the loser would get knocked out of the ICC World Test Championship final race. Hence, both teams must leave no stones unturned to emerge victorious.

Although the home team must be high on confidence after winning the second Test by 317 runs, the Three Lions would back themselves to make a mark in the Day-Night Test. As the pink cherry is known to favour the pacers, England pacers James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer would be licking their lips to get in action. Nevertheless, the home team also has a potent pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.

