Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a terrible accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, 2022. Since then he has been ruled out of action due to the multiple injuries that he suffered in this accident. However, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is currently on the road to recovery. And now according to a picture shared by Pant himself, the 25-year-old has started his rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant Roped In by Star Sports As 'Believe Ambassador', Wicketkeeper-Batter Joins KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya Among Others.

Taking to Instagram, Pant shared an update about his recovery programme through a story. In the picture, Pant, who is wearing protective gear near his knee, can be seen with another man (possibly NCA staff). The Indian wicketkeeper batter captioned the story, "Top man #nca".

Rishabh Pant Starts Rehabilitation at NCA

Rishabh Pant Shares Update on Instagram (Image Credits - Instagram/@rishabpant)

Rishabh Pant has been one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in the recent few years. He has been already ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This came as a huge setback for his IPL team Delhi Capitals. In Rishabh's absence, DC have got a tough start to their IPL 2023 season, winning only two out of their first seven matches. ‘I Am the 13th Player’ Injured Rishabh Pant Cheers On As Delhi Capitals Open Their IPL 2023 Campaign Against Lucknow Super Giants.

Pant's unavailability is a huge loss for the Indian cricket team too. Pant will be missing the upcoming World Test Championships final against Australia. There is a concern about his availability for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 too. Pant last featured for the Indian team in the Test series against Bangladesh. BCCI will be hoping that their star wicketkeeper-batter returns to action soon.

