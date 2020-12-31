Rohit Sharma has finally joined the Indian team for the remaining two Test matches against Australia and Hitman fans are nothing but delighted. The dashing opener missed the previous fixtures due to his hamstring injury but looks in excellent shape now and would be raring to take the field. However, Rohit’s inclusion in the playing inevitable isn’t as inevitable as it looked when India got bundled out for 36 – their lowest ever Test total – in the first Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. With the scores of 45 and 35 (not out), Shubman Gill made an impressive debut in Melbourne and dropping him from the playing XI or shifting him down the order will be a tough call. Shubman Gill is Chill, Says Virender Sehwag as Former Cricketers Praise India's Show in Boxing Day Test.

On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal had a torrid time in first two Test matches with a total of 31 runs in four innings. Although Rohit can be considered to replace Mayank in the line-up, the latter has previously proved his mettle in overseas Test matches including Australian soil and excluding him after few failures might not be fair. Hence, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and team Indian management face a great headache ahead of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma Joins Team India for Remaining Two Test Matches Against Australia.

How Rohit Sharma Fared As Opener in Tests?

Although the Mumbai-born batsman had already proved his mettle in white-ball cricket, he could never establish his place in India’s playing XI until he was promoted as an opener against South Africa last year. He stamped his authority straightaway with a century in his first outing at the top order. Rohit has so far amassed 556 runs in six innings as an opener with a staggering average of over 90.

However, all these runs have come on Indian soil where the challenge is relatively easier for the top-order batsman. In Australian tracks, the brand-new red cherry tends to swing more, and the bounce makes the opener’s job even more difficult. Adding on that, the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are some of the best in the business when it comes to troubling openers at home. Hence, picking Rohit as opener based on his record in India might not be very obvious.

Can Rohit Play In The Middle Order?

Before becoming an opener, Rohit played as many as 27 Test matches in the middle order. Although he didn’t enjoy great success, he played some crucial knocks. In fact, he was the part of India’s Test squad for the 2014-15 and 2018-19 edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Hence, Rahane might want to get Rohit in the XI to strengthen the middle order, especially with regular skipper Virat Kohli not in the team. If the team management decides to put Rohit in the middle order, Hanuma Vihari is most likely to make way for him.

Hence, Rohit shouldn’t replace either Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill at the top order. However, a batsman of Hitman’s calibre is too good to warm the benches. Hence, the team management might well consider him drafting in the middle order.

Meanwhile, the four-match series is currently poised at 1-1 after the first two games. India – who registered an emphatic eight-wicket triumph in the second Test – must be on cloud nine. On the other hand, Australia’s morale must also have boosted with dashing opener David Warner returning to the squad.

