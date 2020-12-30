Dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma finally joined Team India in Melbourne for the third and final Test against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video on Twitter in which the talismanic batsman can be seen greeting KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and other Indian teammates. Rohit's inclusion is indeed a big boost for the visitors as their openers haven't done much in the on-going series. While Shubman Gill played impressed everyone on his Test debut, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw don't have much to show. A senior batsman's presence will also bring calm to the line-up, especially with Virat Kohli flown back home for the expected birth of his first child. Rohit Sharma Hails Virat Kohli's 'Great Achievement' After Skipper Bags Two ICC Awards.

For the unversed, Rohit missed the ODI and T20I series due to a hamstring injury which he sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Although he was declared fit ahead of the Test series, he missed the first two clashes owing to the quarantine protocols. Nevertheless, he is now with Team India and fans are nothing but excited to see Hitman back in action. Meanwhile, let's look at how Rohit met his teammates in Melbourne. Rohit Sharma Wishes Daughter Samaira on Her Birthday.

Watch Video:

Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne 😀 A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team 🤗#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uw49uPkDvR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2020

Although the veteran opener is back in the squad, his inclusion in the playing XI might not be inevitable. While Gill impressed one and all on his Test debut, dropping Agarwal after few failures might not be fair. Also, Rohit has never opened the Indian innings in overseas Test matches. Hence, it will be interesting to see what combination Indian skipper Rahane will go with.

Meanwhile, the four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 with two games to spare. The third Test will get underway on January 7 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

