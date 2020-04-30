Rohit Sharma Turns 33: From Joint-Fastest T20I Hundred As Captain to Match-Deciding Fifty in IPL 2015 Final, 5 Times Hitman Led From the Front

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: File Image)

‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma is a stalwart in international cricket with a number of fine performances for his country. The talented opener has amassed 9115 ODI runs, 2713 in T20I and 2141 test runs with a high average across formats. The Indian vice-captain is a hit in franchisee cricket too with his Mumbai Indians side and is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. Rohit Sharma has had to work incredibly hard to achieve the glory he enjoys today. He is regarded as the finest hitters in the modern game and one of the all-time ODI players. From a very modest beginning to his international career, the Indian opener has crafted his game to suit the requirements of the team. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 264 vs Sri Lanka and Other Scintillating Knocks by the Hitman.

On his 33rd birthday, we take a look at a few of his outings as a skipper of the Indian team where he led from the front with spectacular performances. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Will Be My Greatest Challenge in ICC T20 World Cup 2020, Says Pakistani Pacer Haris Rauf.

208 vs Sri Lanka – Rohit Sharma’s third double century of his career came against Sri Lanka back in 2017. Opening the innings for his nation, the skipper smashed the hapless Lankan side all around the park. He hit 12 sixes and 13 fours in his match-winning knock to finish with a score of 208 not out of 153 balls.

111 vs Pakistan – Playing against arch-rivals Pakistan is always a challenge and the pressure only rises in the cup competitions. In this Asia Cup game in 2018, skipper Rohit Sharma hit 111 to guide his Indian side to an easy 9 wicket win over the men in green.

111 vs West Indies – It is never easy to face West Indies in a T20I game with so much talent brimming in their squad. Rohit Sharma though is rarely fazed by the bowlers and ripped apart the Caribbean bowling unit with a 61-ball 111 runs to secure a win for his team.

118 vs Sri Lanka – A joint fastest T20 century by hitman Rohit Sharma left the viewers spellbound with the kind of magic he brought to the ground. His 118 off 43 deliveries helped India put on a massive 260 on board and the win the game comfortably.

50 vs Chennai Super Kings – One of the most important fifties of his IPL career came in the final against favourites Chennai Super Kings. Rohit came in to bat at no 4 and needed only 26 balls to score 50. Mumbai raced to 202 and won the final in the end.

Rohit Sharma is at par with Virat Kohli as the best player India has currently and is one of the reasons the Indian team has dominated international cricket for some time now.